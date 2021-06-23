‘Loki’: The Meaning Behind ‘Love Is A Dagger’

What is love? It can be a simple question to answer, but here it gives Loki a long pause. What is love? He leaves his response open-ended for a while — at least until he’s got a few figgy ports in him.

In Episode 3 of Marvel Studios’ Loki, “Lamentis,” Loki finds himself trapped in an apocalypse with the last person he’d willingly choose: The Variant (The Variant doesn’t want to be called ‘Loki,’ and would prefer the name ‘Sylvie’). At first, that’s the beginning and end of information Sylvie is willing to divulge to Loki, but as the two trek across the crumbling moon in hopes of finding a way off of it, more information comes out. Loki, being Loki, is game to spill just about everything, while Sylvie is a little more reserved. As the two banter back and forth, and trade Loki-adjacent stories, eventually it comes to: What is love?

At first, Sylvie suggests that “love is hate,” then wonders maybe it’s just mischief? Loki, meanwhile, can’t come up with anything until he’s had another drink to figure it out and then it hits him.

“Love is a dagger,” Loki elegantly explains to Sylvie, “It’s a weapon to be wielded far away or up close. You can see yourself in it. It’s beautiful until it makes you bleed. But ultimately, when you reach for it….”

“It isn’t real,” Sylvie finishes. She’s not completely convinced, however. “Love is an imaginary dagger? Terrible metaphor.”

Even Tom Hiddleston agrees it’s a pretty bad comparison to make. “It's one of those things that Loki comes up with spontaneously,” he tells Marvel.com. “They were having a talk about love and trusting other people, and not being able to either love or trust for whatever reason, and Loki thinks he's come up with something profound.”