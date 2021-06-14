‘Loki’: It’s Miss Minutes Time to Shine with a New Poster

Hey y’all! Following the first episode of Marvel Studios’ Loki, it’s time for a brand new character poster. And this just isn’t any regular old character poster, but the one and only Miss Minutes! Hopefully, you’ve got your ticket.

Introduced in “Glorious Purpose,” Miss Minutes works as Loki’s introduction to the Time Variance Authority, and she keeps the agency ticking like clockwork. So it’s about time — pun completely intended — that she receive her time in the spotlight, too. Check out the brand new character poster for the feisty timekeeper above!

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.