‘Loki’: See Pictures From the Fan Events Held Around the World

Do you have some time? Fans in Los Angeles London, Paris, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland sure made some time for the God of Mischief himself, Loki, at events around the world! The fun-filled events featured a sneak peek at Marvel Studios’ Loki, the newest, original series — which launches on Disney+ tomorrow, June 9!

In London, the fan event was held at the Tate Modern with Tom Hiddleston and co-star Sophia Di Martino on hand to surprise the audience after the first “Loki” episode was screened. Then fans were treated to another surprise when Hiddleston invited them to view episode two of the series.

In LA, fans had a surprise visit from Kevin Feige and Owen Wilson. After watching the first episode of Loki, they were blown away when the surprise second “Loki” episode was introduced virtually by Tom Hiddleston.

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

