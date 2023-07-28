Clock is Ticking in New ‘Loki’ Poster

The countdown is on — Loki Season 2 premieres in 100,000 minutes. That’s a lot of Miss Minutes!

A brand new poster for the sophomore season of the series has arrived, showcasing the God of Mischief trying to get ahead (or behind?) on time as he races across a Miss Minutes watch face. Time’s ticking, Loki…

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

For all time, always! Loki Season 2 premieres October 6, 2023.