Published July 28, 2023
Clock is Ticking in New ‘Loki’ Poster
T-minus 100,000 minutes until 'Loki' Season 2.
The countdown is on — Loki Season 2 premieres in 100,000 minutes. That’s a lot of Miss Minutes!
A brand new poster for the sophomore season of the series has arrived, showcasing the God of Mischief trying to get ahead (or behind?) on time as he races across a Miss Minutes watch face. Time’s ticking, Loki…
Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.