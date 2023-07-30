The Timeline is Running Out in New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer

The God of Mischief has returned to Disney+, and just in time. A brand new trailer for Season 2 of Loki has arrived, and the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous trickster into a new set of adventures with the Time Variance Authority and the friends and foes he's met along the way.

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.