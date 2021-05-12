Loki Takes Over Wednesdays with Watch Parties
Mid-week is about to get a little more mischievous. Not only is Loki taking over Wednesdays, but he’s taking over Wednesdays early. Ahead of the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Loki which happens on — you guessed it — Wednesday, June 9, get ready for the main event by reliving all of Loki’s best tricks!
Every Wednesday as we count down to the glorious premiere, dive into one and/or two movies, featuring Loki himself, now streaming on Disney+! We’re kicking off the weekly watch parties with Loki’s first appearance in Marvel Studios’ Thor, ending with his appearance in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame — you know, the park when he picks up the tesseract and disappears….
LOKI WEDNESDAYS SCHEDULE
May 12 @ 5pm PT: Marvel Studios’ Thor
May 19 @ 4pm PT: Marvel’s The Avengers and Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World
May 26 @ 5pm PT: Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
June 2 @ 4pm PT: Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame
Join the party with the hashtag #LokiWednesdays!
Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.
