Marvel Live-Action Series Arrive on Disney+

Starting today, Disney+ is now the streaming home of so many more iconic Marvel Super Heroes. Joining the already robust offerings available, additional live-action series are now available to watch, including: Marvel's Daredevil, Marvel's Jessica Jones, Marvel's Luke Cage, Marvel's Iron Fist, Marvel's The Defenders, and Marvel's The Punisher, plus Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Stream them now!

With the addition of these titles, Disney+ will concurrently release an update to its Parental Controls in the U.S. that will prompt all subscribers to update their settings. When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls. This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles. Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney+ as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings.

