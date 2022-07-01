'Marvel's Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur' Adds Raphael Saadiq As Executive Music Producer

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger. Saadiq, a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, will lead the songwriting and musical underscore that reflects the many cultures and communities of New York City (hip-hop, pop, R&B, jazz, Jamaican, funk, Latin, etc.). Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the Disney Branded Television series is slated to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The news, along with a video featurette highlighting Saadiq and the music in the series, was revealed today during a "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" panel at ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans.