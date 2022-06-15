Marvel's 'Spidey and his Amazing Friends' Swings into a Third Season

Today, Disney Television Animation, Disney Junior and Disney Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) took to the stage at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival to announce new productions and show exciting sneak peeks at the upcoming slate of new original animated series to air on Disney+ and other Disney-owned platforms in 2023 and beyond.

The presentation included the announcement of season three renewals for Disney Junior megahit "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends"! The first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers, "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day

Season two of the hit series premieres this August and will include the addition of Iron Man/Tony Stark (voiced by John Stamos), Ant-Man (voiced by Sean Giambrone), Wasp (voiced by Maya Tuttle), Reptil (voiced by Hoku Ramirez), Black Cat (voiced by Jaiden Klein), Sandman (voiced by Tom Wilson) and Electro (voiced by Stephanie Lemelin).