'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends' Welcomes Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump to the Gang!

Earlier today it was revealed that fans of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends not only have a new song to enjoy but also a new character entering the Marvel Universe in the hit TV show. Patrick Stump, of the band Fall Out Boy, will portray "The Announcer," a new character to first appear on a new episode of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends coming to Disney Junior and Disney Channel this week. Check out his appearance here:

During the episode, a new song is unveiled as Spidey and the gang perform their new rock song, “Watch Out,” composed by Patrick Stump. You can see the full performance below and keep and eye out for Doc Ock and her Rocktoobots trapped by webs and enjoying the tune. In addition you eagle eyed fans can spot Green Golbin, Rhino and Electro all rocking out.

Swing into the fun on Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends on Disney Junior and Disney Channel this week!