‘Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk’ Is Streaming Now on Disney+

All rise for She-Hulk! Get an inside look at the making of the super-powered law comedy with the latest installment of Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk!

The special, now streaming exclusively on Disney+, features the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was conjured and shaped. Discover what it took for “She-Hulk” creators to pull off the show’s tricky tone and deliver Marvel’s first truly comedic series—one that boldly “breaks the fourth wall” to acknowledge its own audience, no less!