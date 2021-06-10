Marvel Studios Casting Call: Super Women of the MCU

Marvel Studios is excited to bring an original unscripted documentary series to Disney+, showcasing the strong and inspiring women who bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life both behind and in front of the camera. This upcoming series will feature the superheroes you know onscreen, the brilliant minds who work tirelessly offscreen, and a few incredible fans of the powerful women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you or someone you know is that “super power” fan of Marvel’s strong women and would love to participate in this groundbreaking documentary series, we invite you to apply!