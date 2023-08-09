‘Marvel Studios LEGENDS’: Watch Now on Disney+ and Marvel’s YouTube

Whether you’re catching up with heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time or fiftieth time, relive every single epic battle and heroic moment with Marvel Studios' LEGENDS. Episodes of the series will now be available on both Disney+ and Marvel’s YouTube channel, with Season 1 rolling out on YouTube in addition to being available on Disney+. All episodes of Season 2 are currently available to watch on both platforms.

Marvel Studios' LEGENDS celebrates what has come before as viewers prepare to head deeper into the ever-expanding universe. Revisit the epic heroes, villains, and moments setting the stage for future events as they unfold. Explore the stories of characters like Loki, The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, Peter Quill, Rocket, Nick Fury, and more as they travel across Earth, the cosmos, and assorted timelines.

Beginning today, Season 1 arrives on Marvel’s YouTube starting with Episode 1, focusing on Wanda Maximoff. Additional episodes to complete Season 1 will be available in the coming weeks on Marvel’s YouTube and stream the full seasons anytime on Disney+.

Dive into the MCU with Marvel Studios' LEGENDS, as it weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled multiverse. Watch now on Disney+ and YouTube.