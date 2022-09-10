D23 Expo 2022: 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Trailer Reveals February 10 Premiere Date

Get ready for some Moon Girl magic! 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her big friend Devil Dinosaur take New York by storm in the latest trailer for Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The upcoming series, which airs first on Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+, debuts February 10.

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows Lunella and Devil Dinosaur's adventures. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

In the new trailer, Lunella leads a busy life as a gifted student, devoted daughter, and loyal friend – and that doesn't even begin to cover her extracurricular activities! Her life takes a turn for the bizarre when she transports Devil Dinosaur to present day, inspiring a slew of super villains to show up in her neighborhood. To circumvent a move to New Jersey, she'll battle to make her streets safer. Even when she feels like she's in over her head, her family and her best friend Casey are there to help lift her up and make some Moon Girl magic. The trailer also offers a first look at guest star Alison Brie as Aftershock.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl); Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.



Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Steve Loter (Disney's Kim Possible). Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) and Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.

Don't miss Lunella's grand adventure in Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, debuting February 10 on Disney Channel!