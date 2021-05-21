‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’: The Greatest Super Villain Series Ever Is Now Streaming

He’s big! He’s bad! He’s taking out the trash! Literally! Because it’s trash day and no one else ha taken out the trash, and ugh, did no one sort the recycling? Just another regular day for the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing – aka M.O.D.O.K.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is now streaming on Hulu, which means you can dive into 10 episodes designed to make you laugh out loud. The megalomaniacal villain (voiced by Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

Can he rebuild A.I.M., fix his crumbling marriage, appease his teenage daughter, and help his son prepare for his upcoming bar mitzvah? Those are just some of the many challenges M.O.D.O.K must conquer!

The series stars Patton Oswalt as M.O.D.O.K himself; Melissa Fumero as M.O.D.O.K.’s daughter Melissa, who looks surprisingly like her father…; Aimee Garcia as M.O.D.O.K.’s wife Jodie, a budding social media star; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini, the new head of A.I.M. and M.O.D.O.K.’s rival; Ben Schwartz as Lou, M.O.D.O.K.’s very special son; Beck Bennett as Austin Van Der Sleet, a GRUMBL employee; Jon Daly as Super-Adaptoid, M.O.D.O.K.’s every-man, er, every-robot; and Sam Richardson as Gary, one of M.O.D.O.K’s super-optimistic employees.

And not only is the series out today but so is the M.O.D.O.K. Season 1 soundtrack, featuring songs from the show — including “Mississippi Tingle” sung by Angar the Screamer (aka Bill Hader).

Looking for more M.O.D.O.K.? Follow M.O.D.O.K. on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!