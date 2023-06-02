'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur': Edward James Olmos Guest Stars as Molecule Man in Season 2

A new foe enters the fray for Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2! Starting with the premiere episode, Edward James Olmos will guest star as Molecule Man — a powerful being with the ability to manipulate nonliving organic matter. Often feeling like there was no place for him, he escaped to a whole new planet and used his powers to create an incredible world of natural wonder, soon making it a popular destination for aliens and beings across the multiverse!

When creating the character, the creative team behind the show searched for an actor whose voice was powerful enough to face off with Lawrence Fishburne, who voices The Beyonder. Enter Olmos, who the team thought was a perfect fit. Molecule Man was one of The Beyonder's main antagonists, and first made his Marvel Comics debut in FANTASTIC FOUR #20, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.