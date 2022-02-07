Characters of 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Revealed

The Television Critics Association 2022 Winter press tour is well underway, and during today's Disney Branded Television's panel, we got a first look of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, debuting this Summer on Disney Channel! Executive producers Laurence Fishburne and Steve Loter, supervising producer Rodney Clouden, and cast members Diamond White (Lunella Lafayette/Moon Girl), Libe Barer (Casey), and Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur), were present to talk about this trailblazing new series.

The already announced animated series will arrive on the Disney Channel Summer 2022. Based on Marvel's hit comic books, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

In a statement to EW, Fisbhurne shared, "I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey and The Beyonder. We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations."