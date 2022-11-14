'Moon Girl Magic' Music Video Released from 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

The excitement builds for the premiere of 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur', the animated series coming to the Disney Channel on February 10th, and shortly thereafter on Disney+. Today saw the release of the brand new music video featuring the extended length version of the main title song, 'Moon Girl Magic', written and produced by three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq, who serves are the series executive music producer. The music video features never before seen clips from the upcoming show and is a great way to get ready for the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur magic coming in February.

The song, 'Moon Girl Magic' is available wherever music is streamed. Add it to your favorite playlist today!

'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' is based on the hit comic books from Marvel and is all abouLunella, Marvel's first African American teenage girl Super Hero and her pal, Devil Dinosaur. The series stars Siamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder. Behind the scenes, Grammy Award-winning Raphael Saadiq serves as the series executive music producer and the series is executive-produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter.

'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' premieres on the Disney Channel on February 10th, and shortly thereafter on Disney+.