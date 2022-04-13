'Moon Knight': Episode 3 Details Log

Marc meets Yatzil, the avatar of Hathor, who comments that Khonshu’s theatrics are unparalleled. The council begins as the gods take over their avatars' bodies. In attendance are Horus, Isis, Tefnut, Osiris, and Hathor, who will hear the account of Khonshu. Osiris, speaking through his avatar, Selim, warns Khonshu that he was banished once before for nearly exposing their existence. However, they will imprison him in stone the next time he puts on a garish display of the night sky. Khonshu rebukes their statement saying he was banished because he refused to abandon humanity like the rest of them. Khonshu warns that they’ll lose this realm if they don’t take action.

Khonshu, speaking through Marc, presents his purpose — he calls upon the judgement of Arthur Harrow for conspiracy to liberate the deity Ammit.

Summoning the Accused

The Ennead invites Arthur Harrow to the Chamber of the Gods. Getting his bearings, the calculating zealot asks his old master Khonshu what is the nature of this meeting. Harrow explains to the Ennead that Khonshu’s been searching for Ammit’s tomb since his own service to the god. He deems Khonshu’s vision obscured by jealousy and paranoia, and that they cannot trust the words of an unhinged god who selected an unwell servant. Harrow reveals to the gods that this avatar does not even know his own name — he has a marriage certificate under the name Marc Spector, but employment records under the name Steven Grant. He’s even witnessed the avatar threaten himself; who knows how many personalities he possesses. Solidifying his case, Harrow states that Khonshu is taking advantage of a deeply troubled man, the same way Khonshu abused him and the way he conspires to abuse this court. Harrow implores the gods to take action against Khonshu.