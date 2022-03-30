'Moon Knight': Explore New Images from Episode 1

Are you ready to embrace the chaos inside? Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+, bringing viewers into the world of Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee who can’t shake the idea that something — or better yet, someone — else is out there…but what (or who) is it?

The first episode, “The Goldfish Problem,” has Steven dealing with a very real goldfish problem after he discovers that his one-finned goldfish, Gus, has suddenly sprouted a second fin. Oh, and also he has a blackout and wakes up somewhere in the Alps where he’s being pursued by the goons of a cult leader named Arthur Harrow. And don’t forget the jackals!

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.

