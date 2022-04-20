‘Moon Knight’: Michael Hernandez on Playing Oscar Isaac’s Double

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight features not one, but two different Oscar Isaac characters, both mild-mannered Steven Grant and mercenary Marc Spector. However, in real life, there’s only one Oscar Isaac, making it a bit of a challenge for the actor to play two completely different characters often at the same time. Knowing Isaac can’t be in two different places at once, the series uses the decades-old Hollywood tradition of stand-in and doubles for this reason, putting someone else opposite Isaac so he can perform one character’s role before moving seamlessly into the next.

But who’s the perfect person to play a second Oscar Isaac? When tasked with finding someone to perform opposite him, Isaac turned to his younger brother, Michael Hernandez.

“I knew that he was in talks about Moon Knight for a few months and once that finally happened, it was very exciting news. I had no idea I would be brought along in any sort of capacity!” Hernandez tells Marvel.com. “About two months out from actually shooting, [Oscar] texted me. He was like, ‘Hey, so I'm going to do this show. They are asking for a double or if I know someone I want to act along with for these scenes. I thought about you.’ I was like, holy crap. Once he sent me that text, that was so exciting. I was just so stoked to join.”

Hernandez wasted no time agreeing to take on the role of Isaac’s double, and then realized he, too, would have to go through Super Hero training alongside his brother to physically prepare for the role.

“He was training and I would go train with him. I prepared mentally for this whole two-month period of just intense training and dieting to get to a certain physical level,” Hernandez continues. “I was so determined and focused to get it done. I was really proud of myself that I made it happen.”

As viewers have seen in the series, Steven and Marc often talk (and bicker) back and forth with one another via reflections — whether it be a mirror, a puddle of water, or a wall. But come Episode 4, the two actually meet in-person, creating a situation where the two physically need to interact with one another. Hernandez was game and ready for all of that, learning everything for both Steven and Marc’s roles, depending on where he was needed that day.

“If Oscar was playing Marc at the time, I would play Steven opposite of him. Then we would switch around, and he would play the Steven role and I would do the Marc role,” Hernandez explains. “It would involve me being on set with him doing the scenes, or an earpiece, where I would give him the lines. So depending on how they were shooting it, I would either be actually there in the scene or off camera.”