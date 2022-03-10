'Moon Knight': New Posters Highlight the Many Phases of the Character

Brand new posters for Marvel Studios' Moon Knight have arrived, showing the many phases of the character viewers will meet on March 30, exclusively on Disney+. And not only is the titular character — Moon Knight — front and center in the trio of new images but Mr. Knight, too. Find them all in the gallery below!

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 30.

