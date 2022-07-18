'Ms. Marvel': Behind the Scenes Images with the Cast and Crew

Wondering what it was like making Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel? Well wonder no more, as a bevy of behind the scenes images from the show have arrived!

The Disney+ series, which follows Kamala Khan trying to navigate high school and her newfound powers while also making her parents proud, wrapped up just one week ago but there’s still more Ms. Marvel to come (like say, in Marvel Studios’ The Marvels). If you can’t wait that long to see Iman Vellani as Kamala again, the latest peek at making the series should help tide you over for now.

The new pictures offer a glimpse of the cast working with the directors — Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy — and what it takes to bring a heartfelt story like Kamala’s to life. See pictures including Vellani, Matt Lintz, the whole Khan family, and more in the image gallery below!

MS. MARVEL IS NOW STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+.

Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

