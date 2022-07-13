'Ms. Marvel' | Every Song Featured in Episode 6

If you're going to try and defeat the Department of Damage Control on your own, you need the best tunes — plug in the Zuzu!

The latest episode of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel brings viewers back to Jersey City as Kamala Khan and the rest of her friends try to thwart D.O.C.D. and keep Kamran safe. Easier said than done, as their contained fight in the high school spills out onto the street and beyond.

Curious about all the music featured in the episode 'No Normal'? Don't worry, we've got a handy list for you below!

EVERY SONG FEATURED IN EPISODE 6 OF MS. MARVEL:

CPT. Space — Janoobi Khargosh

Blowin’ Out Speakers — Tom Griffiths, Adam Zapel, Dayeaux and Alex Nova

Lightswitch — Chaii

Ko Ko Koreena — Ahmed Rushdi

Anthem — Swet Shop Boys

Indian Summer — Jai Wolf

Aavegi — Ritviz

Hadippa — Pritam and DJ Hot Americano

X-Men ’97 Theme — composed by Haim Saban and Shuki Levy

Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming exclusively on Disney+!

Looking for more Kamala? Follow Ms. Marvel on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and find Marvel on TikTok!