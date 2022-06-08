'Ms. Marvel' | Every Song Featured in Episode 1

The premiere episode of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is here, and if you're anything like us, you can't stop listening to the bops featured in the episode.

Curious about all the music featured in the episode 'Generation Why'? Don't worry, we've got the handy list for you below!

Every Song Featured in Episode 1 of Ms. Marvel:

"Blinding Lights" — The Weeknd

"Disco Gully"

"Deal With It" — Riz Ahmed

"I Don't Want to Talk" — Wallows

"Oh Nanba" — S.P. Balasubramaniam and Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam

"Reflection" — Mr. Wilson (Jordan Firstman)

"OH!" — The Linda Lindas

"Ko Ko Koreena" — Ahmed Rushdie

"Star Spangled Man" — The Star Spangled Singers

"Sohniye I Love You" — Nahid Akhtar

"Carmen Suite 1: Habanera"

"Sinkies" — Hot Sugar

"My Type" — Saint Motel

"Proudly Presents" — Samuel Pegg

"Rozi" — Eva B.





Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

