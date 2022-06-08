Sloth Baby Productions Presents: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 1

No one knows this isn’t supposed to be happening, and Kamala is just as shocked as everyone else. She can’t control the hard light coming out of her hands, and unfortunately for everyone, Kamala manages to hit a nearby giant Ant-Man head with just enough of this force that it falls off and begins rolling across the convention floor destroying everything in its path. Ant-Man’s head crashes into what’s holding up a giant overhanging Mjölnir, and it comes swinging down with the full force of the God of Thunder himself and crashes right into Zoe, who goes flying.



Still wildly unsure of why this is happening or how to control it, Kamala manages to blast enough hardlight to give Zoe a safe place to fall from Mjölnir. In the ensuing chaos, Bruno grabs Kamala and the two of them hurry out of AvengerCon.



Returning home, Kamala now has to sneak back into the house, roughly two hours after she anticipated. Thinking she’s in the clear, she climbs through her bedroom window only to find Muneeba sitting there waiting for her who scolds her as only a mother can:



"I’m not recognizing you. Who is this rebellious girl lying to Abu and me? You knew that what you did tonight would betray me and you did it anyway. It’s time to stop fantasizing about being Captain Marvel. I wish you would focus on you. Your story, who do you want to be in this world? Do you want to be good, like we raised you to be, or do you want to be this cosmic, head in the clouds person?”



After Muneeba leaves, Kamala collapses on her bed and takes another look at her hand with the bangle. It glows. “Cosmic,” she whispers.



Meanwhile, you know how quickly good videos spread from AvengerCon. Footage of Kamala has made its way to the Department of Damage Control and at first, Agent Cleary brushes it off as a cosplayer with too much time on their hands, but Agent Deever adds she’s never seen powers like that before.



Agent Cleary realizes there’s only one thing to do, “Bring her in.”