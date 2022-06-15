Sloth Baby Productions Presents: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 2

Sup. Kamala Khan is feeling great. Following the cosmic chaos of AvengerCon — and whatever her newfound powers might be – she’s feeling on top of the world. And sure, maybe her parents might still be severely disappointed in her, but you know what? She’s going to take this little W.



Arriving at school she breezes through the hallway like she’s never done before and no longer feels invisible. And then SMACK, she completely walks into a tall, dreamy student. But there’s no time to gaze after him because Bruno is freaking out. He can’t figure out what’s happening in any of the videos Kamala has been sending him and needs a full debrief on her powers. On her own time, Kamala’s been trying to figure out just exactly what she can do (turns out, she can’t talk to ants, which means she doesn’t have Ant-Man’s powers, even though she’s charming and looks way younger than she actually is).



But there’s still no time to even dwell on that, as everyone in the hallways is watching Zoe’s latest live stream. Zoe is so thankful that she was saved at AvengerCon from impending doom and will tell anyone who will listen all about it. When one of the other students asks which Super Hero saved her, she pauses for a moment before declaring, “Night Light.” Kamala isn’t thrilled with the name, but there’s still no time to figure that out because Zoe’s decided to have a party to celebrate her being saved and she’s just invited the tall, dreamy new student: Kamran.



You know what? Kamala, Bruno, and Nakia should go to that party, too.



After lunch, Kamala and Bruno sneak away to the theater so she can show him her powers IRL. “That’s amazing, how does it feel?” he asks, to which Kamala can only stare back at her light powers in amazement. “Like an idea come to life.”



However, even ideas need a little work. Like any good budding Super Hero, Kamala’s got to go through training — cue the montage. She quickly learns she does not have super strength, nor can successfully do pushups. After running some tests on her Bruno deduces that her newfound power isn’t coming from the bangle itself but from Kamala. The bangle just somehow unlocked these powers and the powers she’s got causes her to create…hard light? Yeah, so let’s call it hard light! After lots and lots of trial and error, and a few injuries (Bruno included), Kamala can successfully create this hard light and jump from level to level on it. Nice.