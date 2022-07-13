Sloth Baby Productions Presents: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 6

Inside the school, much is being discussed. Nakia quizzes Zoe as to why she didn’t say anything about Kamala’s powers: “I think Kamala should be able to tell the school when she’s ready.” Elsewhere, Kamala confesses to Bruno that Kamran’s mom died in Karachi — something she shouldn’t tell him right now. And Aamir wonders if Kamran even likes reality cooking competitions?



But that’s when Damage Control breaches the school and the plan is on.



The first thing Damage Control comes across is Bruno’s Zuzu and not knowing what it is they destroy it. On the second floor of the building, Kamran yells at the agents down below — and they spot him wearing a red hat and sweatshirt. Turns out everyone is wearing that same outfit in an order to confuse Damage Control, and the agents wonder if Kamran has multiplying powers (he does not). Meanwhile, Zoe goes live on her social media accounts telling everyone that Damage Control has her and her friends surrounded and they need help.



It’s complete chaos in the school. The group has barricaded as many things as they can and ride around on bikes using the smoke from the fire extinguishers to create an even larger distraction. Kamala’s science project gone wrong traps some of the agents, encasing them in foam. She and Kamran then duck into the school councilor’s office as Damage Control agents close in on them, thinking they’ve been discovered. The agents are called away at the last second, only to reveal that Kamran and Kamala have been holding hands this entire time, both glowing with their Noor energy. “Still with me?” Kamala asks him, to which Kamran replies, “Always was.”



And that’s when they lean in to kiss! And that’s also the exact moment Bruno rushes into the room, too, and sees what he just interrupted. He takes a split second to process everything and then tells Kamala and Kamran to run. In an effort to distract the agents, he begins dancing to music as they jump and apprehend him. Elsewhere, Nakia rides around the gym on a bike, confusing all the agents before joining up with Aamir and Zoe. Though their plan to shoot Damage Control with softballs initially works, the group is quickly captured.



Kamala and Kamran rush down a hallway, as Kamala explains that she’s got a friend who can help him out. Kamran immediately knows she’s talking about the Red Daggers, and he protests this. The Red Daggers have been fighting his family for generations, so why should he trust them now? Kamran asks Kamala what happened to his mother, and before she can answer two Damage Control agents crash through the building.



Kamran, frustrated, immediately blasts the agent with his hard light, but Kamala stops it. As they continue running, Kamala tries to explain that Najma was trying to destroy everything and Kamran notes that she was trying to save his home. After asking again, Kamala tells him she’s sorry and he knows what that means — his mother is dead.



As more agents move in on them, Kamran turns the corner and begins fighting them with everything he’s got, destroying the hallway and toppling over the lockers. In an effort to stop him, Kamala grabs him, but it’s no use. He runs away.