‘Ms. Marvel’: Bridging the Generational Gap Between Kamala, Muneeba, Sana, and Aisha

Ali points out that doing this through Kamala’s lens leads the story not to a place of judgement, but rather healing. Specifically, “Kamala healing her matrilineal line.” It might not be the journey she intended to take, but by the end of Episode 5, Kamala is able to bring closure to her mother, her grandmother, her great-grandmother, and also herself.



Kamala’s grandmother Sana might sum it up best in the episode: “Perhaps this was the journey I am intended to take, one that would bring me back to you.”



“It felt different and new, and we haven't seen this before, and it's speaking to power in women… and also the beauty of being able to see your parents as people and who had to survive a thing. These women had to survive a thing, and that gets in the way of their relationships, and Kamala can be the one to piece all of that back together and heal everybody,” Ali adds.



“I think there is something very special in quiet conversations that women have with each other,” the director of Episode 5, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, explains. “When you see Muneeba and Sana talk you understand that the relationship is fraught in identity… and Kamala has the same traits as a mother. This is the story of four incredibly brave women who are powerful in their own way and so in telling this four generations story, it’s unpacking a different facet of Kamala Khan and her life because she is drawn from all of these other women.”



Star Iman Vellani knows the importance this newfound bond means to her family on-screen, and also the impact it’ll have on viewers. “So many times, Muslim teenagers are shown that, oh, they need to separate themselves from the culture to become an individual. It felt so icky to me because that's not how I grew up. t's just this beautiful amalgamation of cultures and everything marrying together…you don't want to forget everything that you grew up with, and you want your kids to have a similar upbringing, but also to have more experiences.”



Vellani also sings the praise of her costars, Zenobia Shroff and Samina Ahmed, because they embodied their characters and made everything on-screen so much more natural. In terms of Ahmed, according to Vellani, when she first joined for an audition it was similar to the video chat scene that we see in episode 102 because the actress couldn’t figure out how to turn her camera on to talk.



But in addition to that, “her being Pakistani, we immediately bonded. She's constantly telling me stories of her life while we're on set. And having Zenobia in between all of that, it felt very similar to my real-life family. My mother and her generation is that sandwich generation of, you immigrate to a different country for a better quality of life for your kids.”



“It just felt very natural for all three of us to be those characters because it's a very real thing,” Vellani continues. “South Asian families are quite close with each other, and showing that tight-knit relationship was super important for us and just showing children of immigrant parents who are proud of their culture. Like how often do we get to see that?”



Looking back on it, Ali is simply proud that they got to share these relationships throughout the season, especially Episode 5. “It means so much to every creative who was on this project, because it's the only character in the MCU we could go to this place and it was with Kamala. The only place we could honor ourselves was with Kamala, and the only place we could do it from a place of love and from joy was with Kamala. It feels really like a gift that we all got to tell this story.”

