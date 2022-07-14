‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Iman Vellani Does Reddit AMA

24 hours after the release of the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, star Iman Vellani hopped on a Reddit AMA to answer some of your questions — about the Disney+ series, what’s next for Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and so much more!

"Hello to all variants out here! It’s Iman…Vellani. I’ve been lurking on these subs in the shadows as a huge fan and now that I have successfully infiltrated the mcu it’s time to spill the tea for you all…Or like a couple drops of friendly juice that won’t get me fired :) Now that the show is finally out I feel like I can breathe and interact with you guys, so please ask away and I’ll answer whatever I can before The Almighty Feige calls and tells me to stop."

Thankfully, Kevin Feige has not told her to stop (...yet), and she went through a wide range Q&A, answering things like: her first reaction to seeing the Ms. Marvel Suit; the hardest scene for her to film; and if she’s ever tried ice cream pizza.

She also talks comics and inspiration, like how her first ever comic was INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2015), the 2014 run of Ms. Marvel, and also if she could play any other character in the Marvel Universe, who would it be? (And her answer: Galactus)

Head over to Reddit to read the whole AMA!

MS. MARVEL IS NOW STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+.

Looking for more Kamala? Follow Ms. Marvel on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and find Marvel on TikTok!