‘Ms. Marvel’ Wins TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Today, the Television Critics Association (TCA) announced that Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel had won the TCA Award for 2023 for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming! The series, which premiered in 2022, follows Kamala Khan as she tries to navigate her school life and newfound Super Powers in Jersey City alongside her best friends.

Ready for more Ms. Marvel? Kamala will next be seen alongside her idol, Carol Danvers — aka Captain Marvel — and Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' The Marvels, arriving in theaters November 11!

Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with Super Powers, right?

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

