SDCC 2022: Everything From the Marvel Studios Animation Panel

San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: a bevy of announcements out of the Marvel Universe!



During Friday’s Marvel Studios Animation Panel in Ballroom 20, moderator Paul F. Tompkins introduced panelists Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ head of streaming television and animation; Ryan Meinerding, head of visual development; Bryan Andrews, director of What If…? and executive producer of Marvel Zombies; AC Bradley, writer and executive producer of What If…?; Beau DeMayo, writer and executive producer of X-Men ’97; Kirsten Lepore, writer, director and executive producer of I Am Groot; and Jeff Trammell, writer and executive producer of Spider-Man: Freshman Year.



Wondering what animation is coming soon to the MCU? Here’s everything that was discussed, announced, and all the surprises out of the Marvel Studios Animation Panel.

Join Groot as he gets into some adorable new misadventures. The series of original shorts — following Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars — premieres on August 10 exclusively on Disney+. If you can’t wait that long to see what he’s up to, a brand new trailer for the series along with a poster has just been released!

Still want more? It was announced during the panel that Season 2 of I Am Groot is coming soon.