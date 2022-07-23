SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Echo' Release Date Announced

San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios has returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce what’s coming next out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and streaming on Disney+.

During the presentation Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, announced that Marvel Studios' 'Echo' will be coming to Disney+ in Summer 2023.

