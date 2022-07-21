SDCC 2022: ‘Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Announces Stellar Guest and Recurring Voice Cast

A multitalented lineup of guests and recurring stars are lending their voices to Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the highly anticipated series from Disney Branded Television, which centers on 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur.

Slated to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney+, the stellar guest cast includes Alison Brie (GLOW), Andy Cohen (Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen), Daveed Diggs (Broadway's Hamilton), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Jennifer Hudson (Respect), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) and Wesley Snipes (Demolition Man). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Indya Moore (Pose), and Craig Robinson (The Office).

The news, a first-look clip, and exclusive artwork (which you can see above!) was revealed today during a Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur panel at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring the series cast and creative team.

Additional guest cast for the series includes Gideon Adlon (Pacific Rim: The Black), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Anna Akana (Youth & Consequences), Ian Alexander (The OA), May Calamawy (Marvel Studios' Moon Knight), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions), Luis Guzmán (How to Make It in America), astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton (Marvel's Spider-Man), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Paul Scheer (The League) and Tajinae Turner (Meet the Voxels).

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl); Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Steve Loter (Disney's Kim Possible). Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) and Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.

Read more MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR on Marvel Unlimited right now! Then continue these adventures with 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' on the Disney Channel, coming in 2023.

