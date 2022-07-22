SDCC 2022: New Trailer for 'I Am Groot' Shows His Adorable Misadventures

There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up — and getting into trouble — among the stars. I Am Groot, five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters, stars everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and James Gunn.

I Am Groot launches exclusively on Disney+ August 10, with all five shorts available for viewing.

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego!

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.