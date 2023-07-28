‘Secret Invasion’: Director Ali Selim on Nick Fury’s Journey

Nick Fury has saved the world, again. In Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, the long-time super-spy is able to thwart the plans of rebel Skrull leader, Gravik, and avoid all out-war between nations. And on top of that, he manages to get his world-saving groove back and reconcile with his estranged wife, Priscilla — who also happens to be a Skrull named Varra.

But that’s not all that happens in the globe-trotting series, now streaming on Disney+. Following Episode 6, “Home,” Marvel.com hopped on a video call with series director Ali Selim to talk through Nick Fury’s ending, emotional moments in the show, and how much fun Emilia Clarke had filming on the wires.

MARVEL: Looking back over the last six episodes, is there anything you're incredibly proud of, that fans really connected with in the show and just absolutely loved

SELIM: I think a lot of the fans who settled into the power of this being Nick Fury's story and/or Nick Fury being the catalyst who pulls us into a story that's bigger than himself, but very much connected to himself, I think it was surprising for people.

I think I'm glad for that because I'm better at telling the human story than I am at telling the superhuman story. I feel very proud to have been part of telling that Nick Fury story.

MARVEL: Diving into Nick Fury now, over the last six episodes, viewers have watched the rebirth of Nick Fury. This is almost his origin story. Can you talk about working with Sam Jackson, and diving into the character?

SELIM: Sam and I talked a lot about aging and worrying that you're losing your step or being told. And he has many points in this show that he's losing his step, living through the blip, which, in many ways, was very much like the pandemic for a lot of us, where we just disappeared and came back different and disoriented.

We had a lot of conversations about Sam's life, how he felt as an aging man, and as a man who grew up in the very volatile times that he grew up, and how that informed Nick Fury. And is it a story about him getting his mojo back? Or is it a story about him finding purpose at this point in his life and finding his new strength at this point in his life? I think it's a little bit of both.

Sam and I had good conversations about having lived through all of that stuff. I think, in many ways, that helped Sam through this process.

MARVEL: I personally view the show as a little love story between Fury and Priscilla. And they get a happy ending at the end, where they do go off to space together. Can you talk about giving them a send-off like that — viewers finally see Nick Fury happy?

SELIM: I don't think it's a little bit of a love story. I think it's a big love story. And I think it's Nick exploring his love for a lot of people. The most challenging one is the fact that he fell in love and married a Skrull and battling his sense of other, living as a Black man in America and living as an aging man in a more fit world. I think he's constantly exploring that sense of other and dealing with this love story that he's never quite reconciled.

That, to me, was the story. He had to reconcile that love story, either by leaving her, as he almost does in Episode 6 when he picks up the broken vase, or reuniting with her, confronting it all, and kissing the Skrull, not the woman, or the human.

I thought that was very important for him to come to that point where he understands where he is in the world now and what he needs to be to continue to be the new Nick Fury and to send him off a little sense of I've reconciled that. Now I can do stronger and greater things.

But I also think there's a tremendous love story between him and Talos, that Talos gets taken away from him. A lot of that love is then transposed onto G'iah because they both love this guy, for different reasons. Now he's gone, how are they going to fuel each other?

And I think there's even a sense of the love story between him and Gravik, that he was a father figure to Gravik and that fell apart. They've lost love. I don't think they really regain it in Episode 6, but they do acknowledge it, which I found beautiful. So, yeah, kissing Priscilla was a great moment, but all those other moments really made it a love story throughout.