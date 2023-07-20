‘Secret Invasion’: First Three Episodes to Stream on Hulu

To celebrate the highly anticipated Secret Invasion finale on Disney+, The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers a special opportunity to watch the first three episodes of the hit series on its Hulu platform, starting tomorrow. Marking the occasion, a Skrull invasion is imminent at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend: fans attending the convention may bump into – or become – one of the menacing shapeshifters.

Secret Invasion episodes “Resurrection,” “Promises” and “Betrayed” will stream on Hulu from Friday, July 21, through Thursday, August 17.

Marvel Studios’ thrilling espionage series Secret Invasion series is streaming on Disney+, where subscribers currently have access to the first five episodes, with Episode 6, the finale, premiering next Wednesday, July 26.

In Marvel Studios' new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

Ali Selim directs the series and executive produces along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

No backup. Just Fury. Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+.