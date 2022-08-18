‘She-Hulk’: Episode 1 — Jennifer Walters vs. Bruce Banner

There’s so much to process, but Jen has another thing on her mind. Did they hit a spaceship?? According to Hulk, yes they did — a Sakarrian Class A Currier Craft. Hulk thinks they’re trying to deliver a message and he’ll get to the bottom of it eventually. But first, they’ve got to deal with Jen…



Hulk calmly tries to explain to her that during the accident, she got a lethal dose of gamma radiation — IS JEN GOING TO DIE? No no, Hulk just didn’t finish his sentence, and he’s been busy synthesizing Jen’s blood. Weirdly, her body is okay with the gamma radiation. He actually even used some of her blood to completely heal his arm.



Jen wants to go back to normal, now. She demands that Hulk make her one of those devices he had on his arm to she won’t turn into a Hulk again, but he can’t do that. Hulk has spent years trying to figure this out, and maybe after a few years in the lab, he could figure out how to integrate Jen and her own Hulk version, too.



It’s too much for Jen, who starts hyperventilating thinking about how she just got her own lawyer office and business cards…thankfully, that’s fixed with pancakes.



Over pancakes, Hulk tries to explain to his cousin that she’s going to have to change her entire life: avoid stressful situations, stay away from people — BUT JEN HAS TO GO BACK TO HER JOB! She can’t do either of these things working as a lawyer and Hulk drops a thick binder on the table. She is now on a multi-year journey and will have to come to terms with being a Hulk.



Hulk sets up some tests to see what makes Jen turn into a Hulk, with the main triggers being anger and fear (which Jen points out is the baseline of being a woman). When a bunch of bone-crushing saws come at her, she freaks out and turns into a Hulk, smashing the device, destroying a door, and then throwing it at Hulk.



Jen, now as a Hulk, rages around the room as Bruce tries to calm her down. She immediately asks why he’s talking to her like a stray horse and this startles Hulk. Even though she’s a Hulk, she’s maintained her Jen personality — which for him took years. Ok, but now that she’s turned into Hulk, how does she turn back into Jen?



Hulk doesn’t have the best examples, telling her that usually he falls out of a jet, or is knocked out by a robot, or Natasha for a while told him a lullaby (don’t question it). Jen is pretty flippant at these suggestions, and Hulk tries to reason with her, knowing that her regular anger is only heightened by being a Hulk, and one wrong move could mean death and destruction.



Realizing she’s not getting out of here anytime soon, Jen gives in. Hulk can teach her how to be a Hulk.



So, how do you learn how to be a Hulk? Meditation? Check. Being startled awake by an air horn? Check. Spandex? Check. Bolder tossing? Check. Balance? She’s got it. While the training montage goes surprisingly well, Jen is still frustrated. WHEN is she ever going to use these useless Hulk-things practicing law?