‘She-Hulk’: Episode 3 — Jennifer Walters vs. Emil Blonsky

Meanwhile, Pug has now been tasked with trying to work on Dennis’ case. Turns out Dennis spent a lot of money on this light elf imposter, and Pug knows this isn’t going to be an easy case. After first leaving the office, Dennis then has a “change of heart,” and suggests that the whole case be dropped. Thankfully, Pug sees through this deception, and soon the light elf, Runa, reveals herself before rushing out of the office.



Back at the prison, Jen gets ready to make her case in front of the parole board, Emil, and also Emil’s seven soulmates who have also showed up. She explains to them that she’s got a witness who can speak to all of Emil’s wrongdoing…except that Wong is late.



Stalling for time, Jen suggests that Emil give his own statements before the parole board. Speaking from the heart, he feels like he has been rehabilitated and has changed emotionally, physically, metaphysically, spiritually, cosmically, inter-dimensionally…etc. Getting back on track, Emil has a place to live if he’s released and plans to open a meditation facility. As for funding, he’s relying on his seven soulmates for that.



Just in the nick of time, Wong shows up (sorry, he lost track of time!). As Wong explains, it wasn’t Emil’s choice to leave, but it was his choice to return to prison. Wong actually offered him sanctuary at Kamar-Taj but he declined, insisting on returning to prison and repaying his debt to society. While Emil’s case might be going well, what about the one against Abomination? Doesn’t he turn into a bloodthirsty monster when he transforms?



Hoping to put the parole board’s mind at ease, Emil transforms into Abomination and everyone absolutely freaks out (except for his seven soulmates). Cue: Screaming, crying, hiding…the full works. Jen begins yelling at him to turn back, but Emil doesn’t see what the problem is. He’s in full control!



Realizing she’s going to have to scramble, Jen uses this to her advance turning to the parole board to explain that clearly he could have escaped any time he wanted to, but chose not to. Instead, he stayed behind bars and learned his lesson so he could rejoin society again in the future. This is enough for the parole board to adjourn for the day, and they’ll figure out their ruling soon. (However, as for Wong, it’s noted that he facilitated a prison escape which is technically a crime. He takes that as his cue to leave.)



Let’s check in on Pug for a second, because he’s also scrambling for help. Turns out the light elf is the daughter of a diplomat in New Asgard so she should have diplomatic immunity. The judge points out that they’re not in New Asgard, and Runa is quick to point out that New Asgard is not a place, it’s a people. Unfortunately, Thor’s speeches are not admissible in court. As for Pug’s case, he’s going to have to prove that Dennis could in fact have been duped by Runa for the court to side with him.



Later that night at Legal Ease, Jen fills Nikki in on everything that happened and prays for the day this trial is over so she can go back to being a normal, anonymous lawyer…who also happens to be a Hulk. Nikki reminds her that the genie is out of the bottle and there’s no use trying to fight it. Pug slides into the bar with them (“Connecting the A and B story. Nice,” Jen tells us) complaining about Dennis, as Jen and Nikki chime in that he is terminally diluted and gross. Wait a second, what if she said that under oath to help Pug win his case?