‘She-Hulk’ Episode 5: Jennifer Walters vs. Titania LLC

Meanwhile, Jen still needs new clothing. Nikki takes her to meet the best Super Hero designer around, Luke Jacobson. Needless to say, he is shocked and a little confused to see She-Hulk standing in front of him because she’s by no means an Avenger. Well, whatever, what kind of suit does she need? Does she need it to be waterproof or store any weapons?



Oh no, Jen corrects him. Not a suit like that, she just needs a business suit for work. Doing this kind of basic everyday streetwear fashion is below Luke and he shoos Jen away before Nikki stops him. Nikki instructs Jen to do “the thing,” and become Just Jen again, before transforming back into She-Hulk. Has Luke ever designed a suit that can accommodate a superhuman like that before? Seeing that this is a chance to really stretch his abilities, Luke agrees to work with her.



Back at the office, Jen and Nikki run into Mallory who happens to be standing with, ugh, Todd, one of Jen’s former Matcher dates (remember that?). He wants to reconnect again soon, and Jen clearly has other ideas to never see him again. However, Jen realizes that this might be her key to winning the Titania case. She went on several dates, Todd included, as She-Hulk, clearly establishing a pattern of using the name before Titania trademarked it! This is how she wins the case! By parading all of these questionable men that she dated in front of the courtroom! It’s gonna be so embarrassing!



And yes, it’s just as embarrassing as you think. In court, Mallory reads Jen’s dating profile aloud, which includes such descriptions like, “Mean, green, and straight poured into these jeans.” And when writing what she’s looking for in a guy, Jen describes “a sturdy back and reinforced king-sized bed, jk jk jk.” Mallory then calls her witnesses, and Jen’s dates parade in front of the court.



“She was like yeah, it’s me, She-Hulk, Impressed much?” one of them says, under oath, on the witness stand. It doesn’t get better from there, as the dates explain that she called herself She-Hulk, and Todd mentions that he felt She-Hulk opened up to him. As for Arthur (remember, the good-looking doctor who awkwardly left the next morning), he mentions that she battled demons and they had a great date. But Mallory asks if he would still have gone on the date if She-Hulk presented herself as Jennifer Walters? Sadly, Jen’s not really his type.



Thankfully, this is all just embarrassing enough for the court to side with Jen, and Titania is told to cease all use of the name and pull her She-Hulk products off the shelf. “This isn’t over hater,” she snarls at Jen, still dressed immaculately, before leaving the courtroom in the most fabulous fashion.