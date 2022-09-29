‘She-Hulk’ Episode 7: Jennifer Walters vs. Emil Blonsky, Wrecker, Man-Bull, El Aguila, Saracen, Porcupine, and Josh

That’s when Jen caves. She met a guy and they went out and now she hasn’t heard from him. When Porcupine asks what’s the last text she sent him — “that was fun, I can’t stop smiling” —, the whole group cringes. Yikes. But actually…that’s not the last text Jen sent him. When she finally got reception at Summer Twilights she texted him, “Hey, getting a little worried. Just want to know you’re okay.” And added a blushing smiling face. JENNIFER.



Wrecker brings some reason to the conversation, mentioning that Jen’s going to have to accept the real fact that she was ghosted. Or as Saracen points out, maybe he just wanted her blood! Saracen, not now!



That’s when Jen starts getting honest with the group, and herself. She likens She-Hulk to being the cool girl in school who gets all the attention, and how life would be so much easier being that person. But that doesn’t make life easier. Would everyone like Jen if She-Hulk wasn’t even around? Jen is great, and when She-Hulk is around, no one cares about Jen. But Josh liked Jen for Jen, and now everything sucks.



Porcupine has heard enough. Where does Josh live because they’re gonna kill him! It’s Wrecker who talks the group out of finding Josh (and drinking his blood, Saracen’s suggestion) as everyone opens up about the rejection they’ve faced in their own lives. And maybe Josh's rejection hurts so much because Jen hasn’t been spending enough time with Jen; She-Hulk has consumed her life in more ways than one.



“Maybe there’s a group of guys who would love to spend time with Jen right now” Man-Bull adds, and that’s Jen’s cue to change back into her real self. Everyone applauds! And it even inspires Porcupine to take off his mask! See, everyone is feeling good today.



It’s then suggested that to really close this loop, Jen needs to delete Josh’s number. With some hesitancy she does and you know how she’s feeling? She’s hurting for a yurtign!



So off to the sweat lodge she goes, emerging later feeling refreshed.



Sadly, Jen’s time at Summer Twilight has come to a close as the mechanic has finally arrived to tow her car. The gang has made her a goodbye card (and Emil wants to point out it’s not literally a gang, it’s just the group of them referring to themselves as “the gang,” please make that clear) and Emil walks her out and reminds her that she’s welcome here anytime. Eh, Jen isn’t too sure about that — call her after they’ve installed Wi-Fi.



On the drive back to LA, Jen is calm and relaxed. Maybe she needed this little retreat more than she realized.



However, THREE DAYS EARLIER (That’d be THURSDAY), we flash back to Jen and Josh’s date. While Jen’s asleep, Josh gets dressed while copying the contents of Jen’s phone onto his. Before he leaves, he walks to Jen’s side of the bed and snaps a picture of her, sending it to HulkKing. So it’s true, Josh does suck.

