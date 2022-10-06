‘She-Hulk’ Episode 8: Jennifer Walters vs. Daredevil

Having enough of this, Jen picks up the man and pulls his mask off — it’s Matt Murdock?? First, Jen needs to know if he’s really blind, because if he’s pretending that’s messed up. Matt assures her that he really is blind, but he’s got a special method that he uses to see. Oh, so like echolocation.



That’s neither here nor there, because secondly, why was Matt attacking Eugene? Matt explains that Eugene’s the bad guy in this situation, and Jen can’t help but note she just assumed the guy in the devil costume was the foe to fight. And uh…is he a Super Hero? He is like…the gold devil?



“I’m Daredevil,” Matt says matter-o-factly. And even though there’s a familiar music cue for us watching at home, none of this rings any sort of bells for Jen.



Meanwhile, over at the Lily Pad, Eugene has Luke pouring over a sewing machine making him new things. Jen peers in through a window overhead, wondering about the henchmen — Matt’s quick to explain that henchmen believe in the cause, while goons are just there for the paycheck. The guys with Eugene? Total goons. And there are 25 goons in the building.



Wait, how does Matt know there are 25 goons in the building? He explains that he can hear their heartbeats, which Jen doesn’t buy. Turning his attention to her, Matt says that he can hear her heart, too. And it’s beating pretty fast. Are you guys feeling this?



But these goons. Matt’s going to sneak in and take all of them out, should only take 15 seconds per goon. Jen doesn’t want to sit around and wait for a half hour (not the correct math, but moving on), so she’s just going to go in and smash things. Matt points out that they have weapons, Jennifer, while she retorts back that She-Hulk is indestructible, Matthew.



Just let Matt do his thing.



Inside, we find a bunch of goons in a hallway. A hallway! That’s when Daredevil appears in all his glory, clearly ready to take out all these goons in a hallway and the fight is on. While he is able to stop all the ones currently there, backup is on the way and soon five more goons appear for him to fight in a hallway. Get ready…



For She-Hulk to smash through the roof and take them all out underneath the rubble.



The duo then head into Eugene’s main lair, as Matt quickly gets to taking them out one by one. Jen heads for Luke and unties him, turning to Eugene and ordering him to stop before he gets into any more legal trouble. They might be able to plead temporary insanity, and Matt, from across the room, mentions that’s not a bad idea.



“So the devil ninja guy is a lawyer?” Eugene asks through the chaos. No, according to Matt, he’s just a big fan of legal dramas. And you know what? This is really kind of doing it for Jen.



Taking a lull in the battle to run, Eugene jumps out the window and immediately hurts his whole body. He’s later taken away by the paramedics, while Jen tries to patch things up with Luke. The good news is that he’ll still make her gala dress! There’s no bad news here, Luke’s still just mad at her.



Sitting high above the chaos below, Jen joins Matt on the ledge of the building. He’s not really a stick-around-and-talk-to-the-cops kind of guy, and Jen rolls her eyes. So brooding. But, she is thankful for all his help. And Matt’s thankful for Jen’s help. When does Matt leave for New York again?



He leaves tomorrow and suggests that the next time he’s in town they grab dinner. Jen suggests they just skip all of that.



Cut to, Jen and Matt making out as they stumble back into her apartment. Jen struggles trying to get his super suit off, but don’t worry, they eventually manage it as the door closes behind them. The next morning, Matt is a sight to be seen as he walks home, barefoot, in the Daredevil suit.



Seems like a pretty solid end to the episode, huh? So why are we still hanging out here? Jen wonders that aloud to us, when Nikki bursts into the apartment with her glam bag. But what is this scene? As Jen tells us, this episode already came to a very satisfying conclusion. Nikki, from the other room, yells to Jen that she’s got to get ready for the gala.



Jen works through her confusion. “Wait, we’re doing the gala? That doesn’t feel right. Is the next episode the finale? Oh, just like a tacked-on set piece near the end of the season. This is the big twist, isn’t it? But the question is, is it the kind of twist that’s like, oh there’s another Hulk but this one is red, or like, I’m getting frigid?”



Whatever, Jen’s game.



Arriving at the gala, looking fabulous, Jen heads inside to meet her parents. She also waves hello to Holliway, who is standing with, ugh Todd. No time for chitchat, as they find their seats at the banquet table, and no sooner are they sitting down, but it’s time to announce the Female Lawyer of the Year! And the award goes to Jennifer “She-Hulk” Walters!



And also Sarah Hunter. Alice Chen. Barbara Wells. And Mallory Book. Okay, so they’re all sharing the award. On stage, the presenter asks what it’s like being a female lawyer, and it’s Mallory with the sass, adding that she’s constantly asked what it’s like being a female lawyer. Snaps from the audience from both Nikki and Pug.



When Jen gets the mic, she starts to give a little speech but it’s quickly interrupted by a HulkKing emoji flashing on the screen behind her, wondering if the audience wants to know who She-Hulk really is. Intelligencia has hijacked the presentation, telling the crowd that She-Hulk doesn’t deserve their attention. Snapshots of images from Jen’s phone flash across the screen, exposing all of her Matcher matches, text messages, and also pictures of Steve Rogers. The worst part is when a video that Josh took of them hooking up is played on the screen.



Mallory, just off stage, knows what’s about to happen. “Don’t do it, Jen,” She warns, but it’s too late. Jen, for the first time, lets her rage boil over and she smashes the screen behind her. Alarms start going off as people rush to the exit to evacuate.



In the chaos, Jen spots a group of men with their faces covered, clearly Intelligencia. She goes racing after them, grabbing one of the stragglers. Raising him up high as she roars, Nikki’s now the one to yell at her to stop. Jen drops the man, as agents from Damage Control move in, with their weapons pointed at her.



Jen takes some deep breaths and turns to us. Oh no.

