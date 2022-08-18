‘She-Hulk’: Every Song From the Disney+ Series

Who’s that girl? It’s the closing song at the end of Episode 1 of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the answer is simple: It’s Jennifer Walters. And she just happens to also be a Hulk (thank an accidental dose of Bruce Banner’s blood for that one).

The new series, now streaming on Disney+, revolves around unassuming 30-something Jennifer Walters and follows her through her day-to-day in Los Angeles as she tries to be the best lawyer she can be, while also struggling with her personal love life. That’s made even more difficult after she’s involved in a car accident with her cousin Bruce Banner — yes, that Bruce Banner — and some of his gamma-laced blood gets into her system. Now, whether Jen likes it or not, she’s a Hulk, too.

Wondering what tunes you heard in the first episode? Find every song featured in Episode 1 below!

EPISODE 1 – “A NORMAL AMOUNT OF RAGE”

Jen Walter’s world is turned upside down when a freak accident leaves her with superpowers.

“Money On It” by Together Pangea

“Next Thing You Know” by Robin & The Rocks

“Asleep in the Clouds” by Wenda Williamson

“I Want to Be With You” by George Simms

“Fast (Motion)” by Saweetie

“Porro Bonito” by Orquesta Ritmo De Sabanas

“Cumbia Caletera” by Tito Nunez y su Orquesta

“Licked and Live on Ludlow” by Deep East Music

“Who’s That Girl?” by Eve

“Banaito Y Perfumao” by Fernando Cavazos

