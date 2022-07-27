‘She-Hulk’: Discover What It Means to Be a Hulk in New Featurette

Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk is coming, and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. As Renée Elise Goldsberry (who plays Mallory Book) explains in a brand new featurette for the Disney+ series, “It’s something you think you know which is law shows, and something that you think you know which is Marvel shows, smashed together.” That sounds like a clear-cut situation for comedy — with a sprinkling of the justice system in there, too.

In the series, normal lawyer Jennifer Walters accidentally gets some of Bruce Banner’s blood, turning her into a Hulk. However, Jen doesn’t want to be a Hulk; she just wants to be a lawyer. Can she somehow have it all?

“There’s something so surreal and so funny about a giant 6-foot-7-inch Hulk in the courtroom,” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige jokes in the new video, which you can watch above.

She-Hulk premieres exclusively on Disney+ on August 17.

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

