Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump Performs Theme Song for 'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends'
Stump also serves as composer and songwriter on the series, which premieres this Summer on Disney Junior!
GRAMMY® Award-nominated musician Patrick Stump, lead singer of the multiplatinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy, performs the theme song for Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Listen to the full theme song below!
Stump also serves as songwriter and composer for the series, which is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. The theme song, which was also written and produced by Stump, is available today on the Disney Junior Hits Playlist and the digital soundtrack, Disney Junior Music: Spidey and His Amazing Friends, is set for release Friday, September 17, on Walt Disney Records.
Of his involvement with the series, Stump said, "When I was approached to write the music for Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, I was first just excited to hear that Disney Junior was doing this show, and secondly, I think it took me all of 10 minutes to say yes and start writing the theme song in my head. As a lifelong Marvel fan, this is a dream come true for me, and I can't wait for kids and families, including my own kids, to see the show when it premieres this summer."
In addition to his work as lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of Fall Out Boy, Stump has worked as a producer, writer, and performer with a wide range of artists, including Elton John, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars. He also co-wrote, performed and produced the song "Immortals" for Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning feature film Big Hero 6.
As first announced at D23 Expo 2019, Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends tells the story of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, who together form Team Spidey and embark on heroic adventures to protect their community. Geared towards preschoolers and their families, the series models the importance of teamwork and helping others and highlights themes of friendship, cooperation and problem-solving.
Team Spidey will team up with heroes such as Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther to defeat evil foes like Rhino, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin, and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Productions. Harrison Wilcox (Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest) is executive producer, and Steve Grover (Hello Ninja) is supervising producer. Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's Muppet Babies) and Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's T.O.T.S.) serve as supervising director and consulting director, respectively.
