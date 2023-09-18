Witness 'The Amazing Loki' - New Loki Season 2 Featurette Released

Today, Disney+ debuted a new featurette for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Loki Season 2. Watch The Amazing Loki as Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan, along with executive producer Kevin R. Wright, explore what it means to be Loki this season.

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

