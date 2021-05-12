It’s Time For A Brand-New ‘Loki’ Poster
Wednesdays are the new Fridays for the God of Mischief.
Know what time it is? Time to feast your eyes upon a brand new poster for Marvel Studios’ Loki. The God of Mischief is back, but is he up to his same old tricks? Only time will tell (pun completely intended), and in the latest look at the upcoming series Loki is front and center...and it appears that there’s more than just a few people to keep the trickster in step.
Also, don’t bother looking for Loki on Fridays, as he’s moving to Wednesdays! The Disney+ show is slated to hit the streaming service on Wednesdays, kicking things off on June 9. Take a look at the brand new poster below!
Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.
