The Top 10 Moments from ‘X-Men: The Animated Series’

Marvel.com is celebrating 30 years of the 90’s hit cartoon, X-Men: The Animated Series! In October 1992, a worldwide audience was introduced to the X-Men through a core cast of characters including Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Beast, Gambit, Rogue, and newcomer Jubilee—a team and found family bonded for life by the X-gene that gives them super-powers but leaves them on the outs of society in a world that fears their existence.

A mix of comic adaptations and original stories, X-Men: The Animated Series stands as one of the most successful Super Hero cartoons of all time. And, for many fans, it was their first and most definitive take on the Children of the Atom.

Hear from showrunners Eric Lewald, Julia Lewald, and series director and supervising producer Larry Houston, on some of their favorite moments from the series’ sensational, five-season run. Read their complete interview on the behind-the-scenes making of X-Men: The Animated Series for more insider tidbits and Easter eggs!

You can listen to an interview with Eric and Julia Lewald from This Week in Marvel discussing the series, beginning at 26:00:

