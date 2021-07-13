Marvel Studios Makes History with 28 Emmy Nominations for 'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'
'WandaVision' earned 23 nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series, at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards!
The nominations for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards came out this morning, and the Television Academy recognized Marvel Studios and Disney+ with an impressive 28 nominations!
Marvel Studios' first foray into short-form series, WandaVision, was the third most-nominated series for the 2021 Emmy Awards season with 23 nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor nods for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, a supporting actress nod for Kathryn Hahn, as well as Outstanding Limited Series. "Agatha All Along" also nabbed a nomination for Outstanding Music and Lyrics. Feel free to listen along now!
While Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier secured five Emmy nominations, including a Guest Actor in a Drama nod for Don Cheadle.
Congratulations to the cast and crew of WandaVision! The full nomination list for the series includes:
- Outstanding Limited Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Elizabeth Olsen)
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Paul Bettany)
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (Kathryn Hahn)
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series (Matt Shakman)
- Outstanding Writing for a Limited (three episodes)
Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron – “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”
Jan Schaeffer – “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”
Laura Donney – “Previously On”
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (two episodes)
"On A Very Special Episode..."
"The Series Finale"
- Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
- Outstanding Main Title Design
- Outstanding Period and or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics ("Agatha All Along")
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Outstanding Music Supervision
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
And congrats to the cast and crew of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier! The full list of nominations for the series includes:
- Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Don Cheadle)
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination
- Outstanding Stunt Performance
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will take place September 19 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET!
You can stream the entire series for both WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ now!
