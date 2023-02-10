WATCH NOW: 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' on Disney Channel

Lunella Lafayette and her pet dinosaur is in the house! Today is the day that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres on the Disney Channel! Tune in at 8 PM ET on Disney Channel today to see the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo work together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger. Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur streaming on Disney+ on February 15.

The series stars Diamond White as Lunella/Moon Girl; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster. You can meet the cast and learn about Lunella's fam in this behind the scenes featurette:

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' is now available on the Disney Channel and will be streaming on Disney+ on February 15th!